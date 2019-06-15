Army sports: 81 Division Garrison wins competition in Lagos

By Henry Oladele

The 81 Division Garrison of the Nigerian Army has emerged the overall winner of the 2019 Inter Formation Sport Competition, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

The garrison emerged first to beat other formations within the Division; while the 9 Brigade took the second and 55 Signal Brigade, third position.

Speaking at the event in Ikeja Cantonment in Lagos, the Special Guest of Honour, Maj.-Gen Kamilu Kadiri, identified training as bedrock of the military.

He said that constant training prepares the military to discharge their statutory responsibilities including defending the territorial integrity of the country.

“Healthy competitions like the one we just witnessed are indeed crucial for the promotion of emotional stability, self-discipline and self-realisation in the individual.

“I believe these attributes are important to every soldier in the army for the enhancement of the soldier’s ability to discharge his duties,” he said.

He said that the Inter Formations/Units Sports Competition was organised with the primary goal of improving training standard, sportsmanship of personnel, promote spirit-de-corp and encourage participation of troops in sporting activities.

“The competition usually affords all formations within 81 Division opportunities to compete favourably among one another.

“It is therefore important that your level of physical fitness is maintained and improved at all times,” he said.

The General Officer Commanding, 81 Division, Maj.-Gen. Musa Yusuf, while speaking with journalists, said that the competition was also to promote the spirit of comradeship among personnel.

NAN reports that the competition which was for the formations and units under 81 Division was grouped into eight to ensure maximum participation.

The events competed included football, volley ball, table tennis, squash, badminton and combat race.