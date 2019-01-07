Arsenal face Manchester United in FA Cup 4th Round, Liverpool ousted

Arsenal will host Manchester United in the English Emirates FA Cup fourth round, according to the draw held Monday night.

The Gunners have won the competition a record 13 times, while United are 12-time winners.

However, league leaders, Liverpool are out of the tournament after suffering a shock 2-1 loss in the hands of fellow premier leaguers, Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Liverpool, without most of the first team players, were one goal behind Wolves in the first half at the Molineux Stadium after the 38th minute goal by Raul Jimenez.

In the second half, Divock Origi equalised for the visitors in the 51st minute, but four minutes later Ruben Neves slammed in the winner from outside the box.

The draw for the fourth round took place moments after at the same stadium with Nigeria’s Carl Ikeme, also involved.

Wolves would play the winner of the 15th January rematch between Shrewsbury or Stoke city.

Other pairings;

The matches will take place between 25 and 28 January.