Arsenal go fourth as Liverpool, Man United draw

Arsenal are now back in the Premier League’s top four after Alexandre Lacazette and Henrikh Mkhitaryan put two goals past struggling Southampton at the Emirates.

It took just six minutes for Lacazette to convert from Mkhitaryan’s attempted shot and the latter turned home the dangerous Alex Iwobi’s assist.

Match report by livescore.com said Lacazette wasted a couple of golden opportunities to stretch the lead before half-time and, while Arsenal’s tempo noticeably dropped after the break, Unai Emery’s side were in complete control.

Manchester United’s goalless draw with rivals Liverpool consequently sends Arsenal back into the Champions League places, while Southampton remain mired in relegation trouble.

According to Opta Facts, Arsenal are now unbeaten in their last 24 home league games against Southampton (W18 D6) since a 1-0 loss in November 1987.

Southampton have won none of their 20 away Premier League games against Arsenal (D5 L15) – the most a team has played away at another without ever winning in the competition.

Since losing 2-0 against Manchester City on the opening weekend, Arsenal have remained unbeaten in 13 Premier League home games (W11 D2), winning the last seven in a row.

Arsenal’s top-four bid continues against Bournemouth in midweek before t Saturday’s north London derby against Tottenham. Southampton face a huge home fixture with relegation rivals Fulham on Wednesday.