Arsenal go third, topple Tottenham, Man United

Arsenal clinched the third place in the English Premier League table Monday night after beating Newcastle 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium in London.

Both Aaron Ramsey and Alexandre Lacazette scored in each half to ensure Arsenal keep hopes alive for a UEFA Champions league spot.

The Gunners now have 63 points, two above both Tottenham and Manchester United. And they have a chance to cement their place in the lucrative UEFA league, if they could beat Everton on 7 April.

In the match at the Emirates Monday night, Ramsey, made captain on the night in the absence of Laurent Koscielny, had an effort disallowed in the 13th minute but was able to celebrate on the half-hour after sweeping the ball home at the end of a flowing move.

Lacazette secured the Gunners’ 10th successive Premier League home victory with seven minutes left when he chipped Martin Dubravka from substitute Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s headed pass.

Ki Sung-yeung had the Magpies’ best chance when he curled a shot wide.

Newcastle remain 14th, seven points above the bottom three. They next meet Crystal Palace at home on 6 April.