Asisat Oshoala joins FC Barcelona on loan

By Victor Okoye

Spanish giants, Barcelona Football Club, on Thursday confirmed the signing of Nigeria international Asisat Oshoala on loan from Chinese Women’s Super League outfit Dalian Quanjian.

According to reports on the club’s official website, the 24-year-old completed her move after passing her medical on Thursday, before signing her contract at the Camp Nou.

Oshoala was quoted on the club’s official handle as saying that she was delighted to have signed for one of the best football clubs in the world.

“This is obviously one of the best clubs in the world. The team has a great history and wonderful football mentality.

“I am excited about playing with Vicky Losada again. She’s a great midfielder, with a lot of energy and skill. I also met Fabiana in China and she helped me to make this decision”.

“My goal is to strengthen the team and help them to win and make history. This is a fantastic opportunity because I’m sure something big will happen here,” Oshoala said.

Oshoala, three-times African Women’s Footballer of the Year, will now provide an extra attacking option for Lluis Cortes’ side, who are currently placed second in the Primera Division.

Blaugranes are two points behind Atletico Madrid and six points above third-placed Levante.

She has been handed Jersey No. 20 and is in line for her debut when Barcelona host Albacete on Sunday.