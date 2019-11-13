Bach, IOC President arrives Nigeria to rousing welcome

By Muhyideen Jimoh

President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Dr Thomas Bach, on Wednesday arrived Nigeria on a two-day official visit.

Bach, who arrived the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport at about 4. 05 p.m. was received by the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare and other top government officials.

He said he was happy to be in Nigeria and expressed optimism on collaborating with stakeholders to further develop sports in Nigeria.

“I am looking forward to a successful visit in Nigeria. I will be meeting government officials, the Nigeria Olympic committee and the athletes also to wish them luck in the Olympic qualification and participation in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic.

“It’s a very rich programme for my visit to Nigeria and am looking forward to enjoying the Nigerian hospitality,’’ he said.

Dare in his remarks said the visit was historic and a sign of Nigeria’s recognition in the world of sports.

Bach, a German lawyer and former Olympic fencer, is the ninth and current President of the IOC.

The IOC boss is in Nigeria on a two-day official visit and would pay a courtesy visit to President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday.

He is expected to commission the Association of National Olympic Committee of Africa (ANOCA) headquarters in Abuja and tour the Moshood Abiola national stadium, Abuja among other engagements. (NAN)