Bayern topple Dortmund in Bundesliga

Bayern Munich have knocked off Borussia Dortmund from the top of the Bundesliga for the first time since September with a 6-0 thrashing of Wolfsburg on Saturday.

Bayern, who host Liverpool on Wednesday in their UEFA Champions League last 16 return leg clash after a goalless draw at Anfield, went top on goal difference from Dortmund, who needed late goals to win 3-1 at home to Stuttgart.

Bayern ran riot in Munich as Robert Lewandowski scored twice, leaving him with 20 goals in 17 league games against Wolfsburg, while Sergne Gnabry, James Rodriguez and Joshua Kimmich also netted.

Both Bayern and Dortmund are tied on the top of the league with 57 points after 25 matches, but Bayern lead with a two-goal advantage.