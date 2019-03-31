Bendel Insurance, Gombe United win

By Peter Uwumarogie & Monday Ajogun

Gombe United Football Club and Bendel Insurance posted wins on Sunday, Matchday 13 of the 2018/2019 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

While Gombe defeated visiting Yobe Desert Stars FC of Damaturu 1-0, Bendel Insurance beat Wikki Tourists of Bauchi 2-0, to record their third victory of the season.

Gombe secured their lone goal in the Match Day 13 fixture in the 16th minute through Success Emmanuel.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the win was Gombe United’s first in their last five games, after they drew three matches and lost two.

In a post-match briefing, Coach Ladan Bosso of Gombe United FC said the jinx had been broken.

“After three home matches without a win, today we have got a good result.

“The match is a good one but we didn’t play well compared to the other matches, yet this is the day we got the result. Sometimes you play ugly and win.

“We were determined and that’s why we were able to defend the goal, ” Bosso said.

On the officiating, he said: “It was open and fair. If we had got this kind of officiating in Yobe, we would have won.”

On his part, Taiye Yusuf, the Technical Adviser of Yobe Desert Stars declined comments when approached by newsmen.

NAN also reports that Gombe United prior to this match had 11 points from 12 matches while Yobe Desert Stars secured 10 points from 12 matches.

Gombe United’s next opponent will be Akwa United of Uyo on April 7.

In Benin, Junior Osaghae’s 68th minute goal and Adimorama Eze’s 77th minute goal gave the Bendel United victory in the Group A Match Day 13 fixture played at the University of Benin Sports Complex.

Speaking after the match, the Head Coach of Bendel Insurance FC, Baldwin Bazuaye, expressed satisfaction with his team’s performance, saying it was a good win for them.

Bazuaye said his players performed according to instructions, adding that “it was a very good game that ended in our favour.”

He was optimistic that his players would do better in the second half of the league.

Bazuaye noted that his players were gradually adapting to his style of play.

“However, some mistakes have been observed, and they need to be taken care of during our trainings,” he said.