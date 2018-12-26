Breaking: Manchester City stumble again, overtaken by Tottenham

Manchester City have stumbled to their second successive defeat, losing on the road to Leicester City 1-2.

The loss made the Pep Guardiola boys slip to the third position, now overtaken by Tottenham Hotspur, who beat AFC Bournemouth 5-0 at Wembley.

City who are the defending champions also lost 2-3 to Crystal Palace before the Christmas break at the Etihad Stadium. With 44 points in 19 games, they are now seven points behind leaders Liverpool who spanked Newcastle 4-0 at Anfield, and one point behind Spurs, with 45 points.