Breaking: Manchester City stumble again, overtaken by Tottenham

37 0
37 0
Manchester City: beaten by Leicester City

Manchester City have stumbled to their second successive defeat, losing on the road to Leicester City 1-2.

The loss made the Pep Guardiola boys slip to the third position, now overtaken by Tottenham Hotspur, who beat AFC Bournemouth 5-0 at Wembley.

City who are the defending champions also lost 2-3 to Crystal Palace before the Christmas break at the Etihad Stadium. With 44 points in 19 games, they are now seven points behind leaders Liverpool who spanked Newcastle 4-0 at Anfield, and one point behind Spurs, with 45 points.

I found this interesting

I didin't find this interesting

Join the Conversation

Back to top

Copyright © 2016 News Agency of Nigeria. Powered by Metric Internet