Breaking: Manchester United sacks Jose Mourinho

Manchester United Football Club has sacked coach Jose Mourinho with immediate effect. Mourinho’s sack followed the poor performance of the club in the season with just two wins in the last eight matches.

Most recently, Man U lost 3-1 to arch rivals, Liverpool at Anfield with Liverpool having 36 shots on target while Man-U only had six goals shots on target.

Man U’s performance in 2018 had been abysmally poor as the club had lost to even smaller teams whom they were pitched to win against.

The Red Devils currently sit sixth in the Premier League table but have already lost five times in 17 matches, leaving them 19 points behind leaders Liverpool and 11 off fourth-placed Chelsea in the fight for Champions League places.

The club simply wrote on its website: “Manchester United announces that manager Jose Mourinho has left the club with immediate effect.

“The club would like to thank Jose for his work during his time at Manchester United and to wish him success in the future.

“A new caretaker manager will be appointed until the end of the current season, while the club conducts a thorough recruitment process for a new, full-time manager.

Mourinho replaced Louis van Gaal in 2016 and was tasked with leading the 20-time English champions back after the club went trophy-less for three years since Sir Alex Ferguson’s appointment.

The Portuguese started off well snatching the Community Shield in his first match in charge and going on to win Carabao Cup 3-2 against Southampton. However the Red Devils on finished sixth place in the premier league.

IN his second season, Mourinho’s led the club to finish second place with so many points gap by Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City. In that same season, Man U also crashed out of the Champions League to Sevilla in the last 16 and lost the FA Cup final to Chelsea.