Cricket: Nigeria lose second game to Canada at T20 Cup Qualifiers

Nigeria has lost its second Group B game to Canada- by 50 runs at the ongoing T20 World Cricket Cup qualifiers in the UAE.

Canada won the toss, elected to bat and scored 159 runs for the loss of seven wickets while Nigeria managed 109 for the loss of eight.

Nigeria impressed with the ball but a late partnership between Tariq Hamza and Nitish Kumar helped boost Canada’s total to 158, and that was always a tall order for Nigeria.

Nigeria’s batsmen did not stand a chance after being reduced to 2/2, and in spite of a few valiant partnerships, Canada were just too good for them.

In spite of that, Nigeria will take the positives of the game as they prepare to face Oman on Wednesday.(NAN)