Dalung deserves re-appointment – Oku

Magnus Oku, a writer and media consultant, says that Barrister Solomon Dalung, the immediate past Minister of Youths and Sports deserves another tenure going by the landmark transformation he led in the sports sector.

Oku in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, said that Dalung performed creditably in his first tenure as sports minister.

He said that Dalung’s achievements could not be overemphasised being that during his tenure Nigeria won numerous medals for the nation and brought certain sports that had died back into lime light in Nigeria.

“Dalung Democratised the sports sector and ensured a level playing ground for all.

“He ensured funds were prudently spent and his tenure ensured prompt payment of match bonus to players and athletes hence the robust growth collaboration and success we have registered,” he said.

Oku also dismissed media reports that Dalung insisted he must be made minister saying that the former minister only said that nothing could stop God’s will.

He wished the minister greater heights in his political career adding that he served prudently.

Oku said that God had greater rewards for Dalung.