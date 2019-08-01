DHQ to develop sports in barracks – Olonisakin

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Gabriel Olonisakin, has expressed the determination of the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) to develop sports among youths in military barracks across the country.

Olonisakin gave the promise during the closing of the second edition of CDS Barracks Youth Sports Championship on Wednesday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Olonisakin was represented at the occasion by the Chief of Policy and Plans, Defence Headquarters, Air Vice Marshal Nurudeen Balogun.

He said that the DHQ would work towards building the capacity of sports men and women in military barracks in order to enhance their sporting talents.

Olonisakin said that the military authorities had reactivated various sporting facilities within the military barracks in order to encourage young talents to develop themselves.

He added that the badminton, basket ball, volley ball and hand ball courts used for this year’s championship were among the sporting facilities renovated and remodelled under the current DHQ leadership.

According to him, sponsoring of players and clubs in national and international sporting events by DHQ is also geared towards positively engaging the youth in the military barracks.

While urging the participants to make maximum use of the experience gained to improve on their performance in future sporting competitions, the CDS said the lessons learnt at the championship would be very useful in their sporting career.

He commended the participating teams for displaying high standard of sportsmanship and tenacity throughout the tournament.

“The extra-ordinary skills exhibited by the participating youths during the championship will further give them an edge over their peers in other future sporting engagements.

“With additional efforts, the youths will be able to realise their dreams as future leaders.

“The Barracks Youth Sports Championship, which is aimed at promoting mutual cooperation, brotherhood and sportsmanship, brought together sport men and women from various military barracks within the nation’s capital, Abuja,” he said.

The Director of Sports, DHQ, Air Vice Marshal Emmanuel Wanna, said that the main objective of the tournament was to involve youths in the barracks in sporting activities.

According to him, the participants have displayed so much dexterity, talent and skills, adding however that there is still room for improvement.

“There are many advantages in this kind of competition, some of which are obvious while others are latent.

“We have produced talents here who are actually playing at the national leagues and outside the country.

“The Chief of Defence staff is very much committed to seeing that the games actually improve because he has made donations to the teams.

“The whole objective is to encourage them towards greater performance,” he said.

NAN reports that various teams emerged victorious in different sporting activities such as volleyball, basketball, badminton and handball in both men and women’s categories.

The final of basketball (men’s category) saw Lungi Team lifting the trophy, with Air Warriors came second.