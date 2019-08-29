Enrique, Ex-Barca Manager loses 9-year old daughter to cancer

Former Barcelona manager, Luis Enrique has lost his nine-year-old daughter to osteosarcoma, a type of cancer that affects the bone.

Enrique, 49, confirmed his daughter Xana’s death on Thursday afternoon, saying she had fought osteosarcoma – or bone cancer – for “five intense months”.

Enrique wrote on his twitter page: “Our daughter Xana passed away this afternoon at the age of 9, after fighting for 5 intense months against an osteosarcoma.

“We will miss you lots but we will remember you every day of our lives, with the hope that in the future we’ll meet each other again. You’ll be the star that guides our family. Rest dear Xana.”

Enrique, who quit as Spain’s manager in June, thanked those who had sent well wishes over recent months for their “discretion and understanding”.

He also thanked the medical team who treated his daughter “for their dedication and treatment”.

Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez was among those to pay tribute to Xana, writing on Twitter: “There are no words that that can go along with this pain.

“My heartfelt wishes to Luis Enrique and all his family, after the loss of his little Xana.”

Enrique’s former club Barcelona also posted on Twitter: “Our condolences and all our sympathy for @luisenrique21 and his family at this very difficult time. RIP Xana.”

Barcelona striker Luis Suarez tweeted: “A moment of great pain and sadness. Rest in peace, little Xana.”

Spain and Manchester United goalkeeper, David de Gea added: “Speechless. A big hug for you and your family.”

Enrique, who played for Real Madrid and Barcelona during his football career, stepped down as Spain’s manager in June after 11 months in charge.