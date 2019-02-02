Ethiopians sweep top prizes in Lagos marathon

Suntayahu Legese and Dinke Meseret, both from Ethiopia have emerged winners of the male and female events of the 2018 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon.

Legese triumphed ahead of Kenyans Joshua Kupkorir and William Yegon, who placed second and third at the IAAF-sanctioned event.

Nigerian Sunday Manasa ended the race in sixth place to emerge the country’s best male performer.

In the female event, Ethiopians Alemnesh Herepa and Kebena Chala were second and third behind Meseret, to ensure a clean sweep for the East Africans.

Sixth-place Deborah Pam was Nigeria’s best performer in the female event.

*Punch