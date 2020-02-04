FCT Minister receives National Sport Festival unity torch

By Salisu Sani-Idris

The FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello on Monday received the Unity Torch of the National Sports Festival at a brief ceremony held at the FCTA secretariat.

Receiving the Torch from a contingent of FCT Athletes led by the FCTA Director of Sports, Mrs Dilichukwu Onyedinma, Bello prayed for the successful visit of the torch to all the 36 States of the Federation.

“As we flag-off the journey of this beautiful torch of unity for the unity games, we hope that God Almighty will see this torch go through all the 36 states and culminate in Benin the Sports city.”

The minister commended the Edo State contingent for its excellent performance during the 2019 games in the FCT in which they emerged as the overall best.

Bello also appreciated the Ministry of Sports for partnering with the FCT Administration to revive the National Sports Festival, after six years of the Games not holding.

According to him, the games provides a platform for Nigerian sports men and women to showcase their talents.

The Minister was joined by the FCT Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Tijani, the FCT Permanent Secretary, Mr Chinyeaka Ohaa, Acting Transportation Secretary, Mrs Alice Odey, among others during the ceremony.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gbagyi cultural troupe accompanied the unity torch to the Minister’s office where they provided entertainment. (NAN)