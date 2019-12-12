FCT SWAN Week: Chidoka wins tennis event, tasks journalists on sports activities

By Ijeoma Okigbo

Ndubueze Chidoka, the FCT Chapter Chairman of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), on Thursday in Abuja urged sports journalists to engage in sports activities.

Chidoka, a staff of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), gave the advice shortly after winning the tennis event of the 2019 FCT SWAN Week’s sports competition.

He said journalists should be interested in keeping themselves fit and not just reporting sporting events only.

“This exercise is good for all of us. It’s an opportunity to ease out the work stress, relax and have fun.

“A lot of us are amateur players, but we have learnt a thing or two from participating today.“

“We were also told that when one is fit, he becomes very productive, so I encourage everyone to participate in sports,’’ Chidoka added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Chidoka defeated Alex Alabi of TVC 10-8 in a best of 10 tennis finals organised by the Nigeria Tennis Federation (NTF).

“I was reluctant about registering for the competition because of busy schedule, but I realised that keeping fit was very important.

“So, it’s a great one for me to have won the competition because my opponent (Alabi) is a good player and his height appeared to be an advantage.

“He was leading 4-1 earlier but probably lost concentration and I was able to snatch victory from him,” Chidoka said.

Speaking also, Alabi advised every individual to always maintain concentration in all they do.

“I was leading earlier and a lot of people probably thought I was going to win.

“I can’t tell what happened next. But I think I lost concentration and he (Chidoka) took advantage of it.

“So, I will advise that every one needs to be focused and have full concentration in whatever they do.

“But, in the end, it was a great game and we had fun,’’ he said. (NAN)