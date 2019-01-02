Federation wants chess played in school

By Georgina Adegbie

Mr Bode Durotoye, the Technical Director of Nigeria Chess Federation (NCF), has appealed to school authorities to include the game in their school curriculum to promote it at the grassroots.

Durotoye made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said: “We want the game to begin from schools, both private and public to be part of school curriculum because it is a game of the intellectuals.

“The game has to do with an empire or kingdom as such the players think of how not to allow enemies take over their kingdom.

“The game is open to all categories of age; children, cadets youths even old people of 70 years old and above. It is played by all sex.”

He said that although the game was popular in Lagos and some parts of the country, the Federation’s target was to make it popular across the country.

“Our target is that, the game should be well know and be popular throughout the federation. We need media to help propagate the game.”

NAN reports that Chess game is derived from the Indian game Chaturanga Which before the 7th century. The game is played by millions of people worldwide.