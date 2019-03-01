Federer, Tsitsipas to battle in Dubai Championship final

Greek star Stefanos Tsitsipas will face Swiss veteran Roger Federer in the Dubai Championships final on Saturday after both players saw off their opponents.

Tsitspas won the epic match against French man Gael Monfils 4-6, 7-6 (7/4), 7-6 (7/4), while Federer easily beat Borna Coric 6-2 6-2.

Fifth-seed Tsitsipas, who stunned Federer at the Australian Open, came back from a set down at the Aviation Club to win a three-set thriller that packed nearly three hours with powerful rallies and daring shots.

The Greek will enter the top 10 of the world rankings for the first time in his career thanks to the win and now has the chance to stop Federer from winning his career century.

“I don’t know how I won,” said Tsitsipas. “I was playing relaxed today, enjoying every moment.

“I was serving well and timed my returns. I had confidence going into the tiebreakers.”

For Monfils defeat brings to an end an eight-match winning streak and an entertaining run in Dubai that comes a fortnight after winning in Rotterdam.

Monfils won five games in a row to take the opening set after going down a break, but was pegged back in a tense second that Tsitsipas won on a tie-break.

The Frenchman could easily have won the match had he not let four break points slip when 4-3 up in the final set, while Tsitsipas had to recover from three double faults at 5-6 down to force the tie-break from which he eventually won the match.

“I had some opportunities, I couldn’t make them great today,” said Monfils.

“I need to be better, that’s it. I need to be better to win those big matches.”