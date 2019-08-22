Former Zimbabwe Cricket boss Peter Chingoka dies at 65

Former Zimbabwe Cricket boss Peter Chingoka has died at the age of 65.

His death follows a year and half after his brother, former Tennis Zimbabwe and Zimbabwe Olympic Committee president, Paul passed away on July 13, 2018.

The Sports and Recreation Council of Zimbabwe confirmed his death on their Facebook page

“We have received with a deep sense of sorrow and sadness the news of the passing on of Peter Chingoka, a revered and long serving Cricket Administrator.

“Peter’s commitment to sport in general and Cricket in particular was unquestionable as evidenced by his immeasurable and invaluable contribution to the growth and development of Cricket.”

