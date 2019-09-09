Galaxy sports partners Chinese agent to scout football talents

Young Nigerian football talents would get the opportunity to play professional football in Asia and Europe in a new partnership between Galaxy Football and a Chinese football agent.

Mr Augustine Ekpehe Chairman Chief Executive Officer of Galaxy Sport said in Abuja on Monday that the agent, Mr Kelvin You will be visiting Nigeria in October to scout for the talents.

Ekpehe who is also the Chairman of Galaxy Sport Academy Abuja said his company was partnering with You Sport Development Shengyeng for a professional football opportunities in Europe and Asia

“Mr Kelvin You is the executive Director of You Sport Development Shengyeng China,

a Chinese ex-international player and coach of the Chinese national team and is currently the biggest football agent in China

“He also manages the affairs of several Chinese clubs and he will be visiting Abuja next month to seek for young football players interested in trials for internship in Europe and Asia.

“Galaxy sports is set to showcase young Nigerian players that posses an extra talent for football during the visit of the Chinese agent,” he said.

Ekpehe added that there will be an under-15 football match where the talents would be showcased.

He added that Galaxy Sport Academy team will play a game against the Abuja selected U-15 team during the visit of Chinese agent in Abuja.

He said that Galaxy sport had secured approval for two U-15 teams to participate in the 5th Peace Cup Shenyang China, 2019 but was unable to go due to late application for Visa.

The Chairman therefore appealed to the Shengyeng China local organizing committee for another opportunity in 2020.

He advised state government who are interested in sports development to take advantage of the opportunities that abound in China.