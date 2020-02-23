GSSS Pyakasa, Javino School win FCT schools cricket competition

By Ijeoma Okigbo

Government Science Secondary School (GSSS) Pyakasa at Maitama in Abuja and Javino Model School Gauraka, near Suleja on Saturday won the maiden FCT Secondary Schools Cricket Softball Competition.

While GSSS won in the male category, Javino won in the female category.

The event organised by the Nigeria Cricket Federation (NCF) saw eight teams battle it out in the female event while six teams registered for the male category.

The one-day event held at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja was aimed at introducing the cricket game to schools.

It however emphasised the use of any available equipment to play the game.

The Javino team, sponsored by Girls Aspire Sports Initiative, a non-governmental organisation (NGO), defeated Government Secondary School (GSS) Karu by one run in the female event.

GSS Karu won the toss and elected to bowl, limiting Javino to 42 runs in the first innings.

They came in to chase 43 but could only race to 41 runs in four overs each.

In the men’s event, Pyakasa also defeated GSS Karu by four wickets to lift the title.

After the event, Taiwo Oriss, Secretary of the NCF, congratulated both teams and appealed to their schools to continue to avail the students the opportunity to play the game.

The NCF secretary assured that subsequent editions of the competition would be better.

Schools which took part and presented both male and female teams in the competition are GSS Garki, GSS Tudun wada, SOS Hermann Gmeiner Junior Secondary School, as well as GSS Gwagwalada and GSSS Pykasa, Maitama and Javino Model School.

Loiusville Girls Secondary School, Gwagwalada and GGSS Kuje presented a female team each.

The winning schools were however presented with trophies and prize money.(NAN)