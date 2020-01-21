Guards Brigade begins 2020 Sports Week activities

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Guards Brigade Nigerian Army, on Monday commenced its 2020 Sports Week activities in Abuja with football competition between the 177 Guards and the Guards Brigade Garrison.

The sports week was declared opened by the Commander, Brig.-Gen. Muhammed Usman, at the Brigade Headquarters Sports Complex, Aguyi Ironsi Cantonment, Abuja.

Usman said the sports week was designed to provide robust physical fitness and mental health for personnel of the brigade.

He added that it was also a platform where talented as well as potential sports men and women of the brigade would be discovered.

“For the 2020 Sports Week, 14 sporting events will be keenly contested for by units of the brigade.

“These events include football, basketball, handball, volleyball, badminton, table tennis, lawn tennis and squash.

“Others are boxing, judo, taekwondo, cross country, combat relay race and inter agency relay race,” he said.

The commander commended members of the Nigerian Army Officers Wives Association (NAOWA) Guards Brigade and the Magajiyas of the brigade for their support for the event.

He however, urged the participants to display sportsmanship in all the sporting activities to achieve the desired objective.

Usman also enjoined the spectators and personnel of the brigade to continue to follow all the sporting activities until Jan. 24 when the event would come to an end.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the first football match between 177 Guards and Brigade Garrison, which started at 3:58 p.m, ended in a draw.

At the end of the game each team scored two goals each, scoring one goal each during the first half. (NAN)