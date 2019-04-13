Infographics: Egypt, Zimbabwe open AFCON 2019 on June 21

Egypt, the tournament hosts and Zimbabwe in Group A will play the first match of the 2019 Total African Cup of Nations on 21 June in Cairo.

The match will kick off at 22.00 Egyptian time.

A day after, it will be action time in Group B, when Nigeria’s Super Eagles take on Burundi and Guinea will also play Madagascar, all in Alexandria. Madagascar and Burundi are first time qualifiers.

Group A will also feature a match between Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda on 22 June.

One of the tournament’s favourites, Sadio Mané’s Senegal, will play in Group C against Tanzania on 23 June. The same day, the Algerian Fennecs will meet Kenya.

In Group D, Hervé Renard’s Morocco will meet Côte d’Ivoire on 28 June. The Atlas Lions will have to beware of South Africa and the small thumb, Namibia

In Group E, the Carthage Eagles will face the Mali Eagles and the Mauritania Muribitoun, for whom this is their first participation in the CAN, and Angola.

The Cameroonian defending champion will face the Black Stars of Ghana, Benin and Guinea Bissau

Details of the fixtures: