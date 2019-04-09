Klopp urges Liverpool to fight again in Porto second leg

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said his team had to “fight again” after beating Porto 2-0 in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final at Anfield on Tuesday.

Naby Keita and Roberto Firmino struck inside the first 26 minutes to put the hosts in command and Liverpool’s only regret may be not building a more emphatic lead to take to northern Portugal for next week’s second leg.

“We are happy, it is the first leg and it will be an intense second game,” Klopp told BT Sport. “We scored two goals and controlled the ball most of the time.

“We gave a few too many set pieces away. I think Porto score about 40 percent of their goals from set pieces. We also saw one or two counter-attacks, but the rest of the game we played really well.

“We lost a little bit of direction in the second half, but there’s nothing to criticise, 2-0 is a very, very good result.

“We knew we had to play the second game and we cannot decide the tie tonight, so now we have to go there and fight again.”

However, a fourth clean sheet in five home Champions League games this season means an away goal at the Estadio do Dragao on April 17th will leave Porto needing four to progress.

“We have to go there, we have to fight, Porto will do everything to strike back but that’s how it should be in the Champions League quarter-finals,” added Klopp.

Liverpool thrashed the Portuguese giants 5-0 in the first leg of their last-16 tie last season and the scoreline could have been just as embarrassing for Sergio Conceicao’s men had the hosts been more accurate in front of goal.

It took the hosts just five minutes to open the scoring as Keita got his second goal in as many games having waited nine months to open his Liverpool account.

The Guinean got the benefit of a big deflection off Oliver Torres as his strike from the edge of the area left veteran goalkeeper Iker Casillas helpless.

Liverpool, who were finalists in the Champions League last year, are top of the Premier League.

