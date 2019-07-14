Lawan leads Buhari’s delegation to cheer S/Eagles in Egypt

By Julius Toba-Jegede

The President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan departed Abuja on Sunday, leading a presidential delegation to cheer Super Eagles in their match against Algeria in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt.

Mr Mohammed Isa, the Special Assistant to Lawan on Media and Publicity disclosed this in a statement in Abuja.

According to the statement, Lawan who spoke before his departure said the presence of the delegation in Egypt would boost the morale of the Nigerian players and spur them to win the crucial match.

“I am confident that our boys will today reenact their winning streak in their determination to win the trophy, and they need all of our support including our physical presence,” he said.

Also on the 11-man delegation are the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha.

Other are Govs. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta and Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos States, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, President of the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC), Habu Gumel and a representative of the Presidency; Capt. Hosa Okunbo.

Also included are the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Olusade Adesola, Muhammad Gambo, the ministry’s Director of Facilities and former Minister of Youth and Sports, Solomon Dalung.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nigeria will face Algeria at the semi finals of the AFCON 2019.