Levante beat Barcelona in first leg of Copa del Rey

Barcelona, Copa del Rey defending champions lost 1-2 to Levante in the first leg of the Round of 16 Thursday night.

The defending champions, on their website said they were “down, but not out”.

Barcelona played without Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez and they found themselves trailing 0-2 in the first 18 minutes after the hosts banged in two goals within 15 minutes.

Erick Cabaco and Borja Mayoral scored for Levante.

However in the 85th minute, Philippe Coutinho reduced the deficit with a penalty strike, after Denis Suarez was fouled in the box.

The second leg will be played at Camp Nou next week Thursday.