Liverpool move towards title with 2-1 win at Wolves

Liverpool extended their English Premier League (EPL) lead to 16 points with a hard-fought 2-1 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers thanks to goals from Jordan Henderson and Roberto Firmino on Thursday.

Henderson’s eighth minute goal, which came off his shoulder from a Trent Alexander-Arnold corner-kick, quietened a raucous crowd inside a mist-shrouded Molineux.

But Wolves, under coach Nuno Espirito Santo, have built a reputation for upsetting more illustrious opponents.

They came roaring back in the 51st minute when Raul Jimenez steered home a powerful header from a cross by the lively Adama Traore.

Both sides then squandered chances before Firmino found space in the box to settle the outcome with an 84th minute strike that gave

Liverpool a 14th consecutive league win.

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp punched the air and their fans sang “We shall not be moved” as the relentless Reds close in on their first top-flight title in three decades.

The win put Liverpool on 67 points and still with a game in hand over last season’s champions Manchester City who have 51.(Reuters/NAN)