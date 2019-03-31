Liverpool regain top spot from City again

Liverpool are back at the top of the Premier League after a dramatic last minute gifted goal by Toby Alderweireld sent them to the summit.

The own goal arose from a Mohammed Salah’s header into the box, with Alderweireld helping to push it inside the net, despite that the goalkeeper had a touch.

Liverpool thus beat visiting Tottenham 2-1 at Anfield on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp’s side moved two points clear of Manchester City once more at the top of the table, but City have a game in hand.

In the first game of the day, Maurizio Sarri rode his luck as Chelsea narrowly avoided humiliation at Cardiff to hit back and snatch a controversial 2-1 win.

Blues boss Sarri was on the brink of a loss that would have pushed him closer to the sack after Victor Camarasa swept struggling Cardiff ahead early in the second half.

Chelsea’s travelling fans had made their feelings clear as they chanted “We want Sarri out” in the second half.

But Sarri’s luck was in as Cesar Azpilicueta headed Chelsea’s equaliser even though clearly offside with just six minutes left.

Thereafter, a Loftus-Cheek’s header in the 90th minute rescued a crucial three points for the Blues.

Cardiff boss Neil Warnock was furious after the match, blaming officials for allowing Chelsea to steal victory.

“To get let down by the officials… roll on VAR. We worked three weeks for this but to get let down by decisions… no major decisions went for us.

“They don’t realise what is at stake. If I was a Burnley or a Brighton fan, they will be absolutely loving it today.

“It’s not our fault an official can’t see that, it is the most obvious offside I have ever seen or the most certain penalty I have ever seen,”, Warnock said of Azpilicueta’s goal and the obvious red card foul by Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger when he hauled down Cardiff’s Kenneth Zohore.