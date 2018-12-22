Lobi Stars knock out Gor Mahia of Kenya

Nigeria’s Lobi Stars of Benue have knocked out Kenyan champions, Gor Mahia from the CAF Champions League, on away goal rule.

Lobi qualified after two goals scored within twenty minutes to the end of the game, ending the hope of the Kenyans, who had won the first leg 3-1.

Sikiru Alimi scored the two vital gaols for Lobi, bringing aggregate scoreline to 3-3, with Lobi winning.

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue, who provided buses to carry fans to Enugu praised for their hard work, uncommon determination and true professionalism.

The Governor commended the players and management of Lobi Stars for coming from the 1-3 defeat in the first leg to beat the Kenyan champions by two goals to qualify for the group stage of the competition.

He urged the team to sustain their current momentum and confidence in subsequent matches to be able to win the continent’s biggest club trophy for Nigeria.