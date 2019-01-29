Manchester United survive Burnley scare

Manchester United preserved Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s unbeaten start as manager with two goals in the final five minutes of a dramatic 2-2 draw against Burnley on Tuesday.

The result ended Solskjaer’s perfect streak of eight successive victories since the Norwegian took over from the sacked Jose Mourinho before Christmas.

But Solskjaer remains unbloodied in his interim spell after Ashley Young sent over a 92nd-minute cross, Alexis Sanchez’s header was saved by Tom Heaton and defender Victor Lindelof pounced to net the last-gasp equaliser at Old Trafford.

Earlier, Solskjaer’s magical touch seemed to have deserted him when Andreas Pereira, handed just the third league start of his career by the manager, gifted Burnley an opening goal after 51 minutes when he received a pass from teammate Phil Jones and was immediately dispossessed by Burnley’s Jack Cork.

The midfielder’s through ball quickly played Ashley Barnes into space in the United area and his devastating shot gave David de Gea no chance as it soared into the roof of the net.

After 80 minutes, and the latest in a series of disappointing misses from Marcus Rashford, Burnley doubled their lead when Ashley Westwood was allowed space to cross from the right and the unmarked Chris Wood headed in from six yards.

United ensured a thrilling finale three minutes from time when Jeff Hendrick was judged to have brought down Jesse Lingard and Paul Pogba stroked in the penalty.

Pogba then produced a magnificent shot that appeared destined for the top corner until Heaton made a stunning save.

But United’s pressure was rewarded by Lindelof in the final moments.

United stay sixth and sit two points behind fourth-placed Chelsea, who have a game in hand in the race to qualify for the Champions League.