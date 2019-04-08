MFM FC lose in Ilorin with own goal

By Olayinka Owolewa

A 54th minute own goal by Olawale Abisoye on Sunday gave hosts Kwara United Football Club of Ilorin a 1-0 win over visiting MFM FC of Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the win was in a Group A Match Day 14 fixture of the 2018/2019 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

Abisoye scored against his team in an attempt to clear his line after Kwara United’s Shamsuden Hashim had ran clear of the visitors’ defenceline

Kwara United would have been ahead in the third minute when Uwana Asuquo was afforded much time and space to unleash a right-footed effort which went close.

The hosts dominated the early proceedings, but could have equally found themselves behind as goalkeeper Olawale Oremade dropped a cross under no pressure.

But Temim Adebayo could not score from six yards, to the relief of many at the Kwara Stadium Complex in Ilorin.

At the other end, Lookman Binuyo’s corner kick was met by Sunday Akinmoladun whose header was comfortably gathered by Olatunji Odekunle with half an hour gone.

Both sides came close to finding the back of the net in the closing stages of the first half.

Ernest Chidiebere got at the end of a throw-in, but saw his attempt cleared before MFM FC’s Michael Ohanu tame effort was saved by goalkeeper Oremade.

Kwara United nearly doubled the lead, when Binuyo once again was the architect of a move down the left wing.

His pullout was volleyed towards goal by Uche Onwuasonaya with Olatunji beaten, but Jonathan Zikiye was on hand to clear.

MFM FC nearly got an equaliser with fifteen minutes to go, when Akuneto Chijioke connected Zikiye’s throw-in but Chinedu Nwanze cleared his line.

The hosts kept their nerves during the closing stages of the game to hang on to the maximum three points.

MFM FC’s coach Fidelis Ilechukwu, who conceded defeat in his reactions to the result, said he was happy with his players’ performance.

“The better side won. They are very strong at home. We came here with a game plan to at least pick a point, but our performance wasn’t bad” Ilechukwu said.