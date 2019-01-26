Monaco’s woes worsen after Henry’s exit

Monaco suffered another damaging defeat as they lost 2-0 at Dijon in Ligue 1 on Saturday, just 24 hours after reappointing former boss Leonardo Jardim to take over from the sacked Thierry Henry.

Former France and Arsenal star Henry was suspended and later axed by Monaco after just two wins in the league since his arrival in October.

Jardim, who led Monaco to the French title in 2017, is returning to the club only three months after he was dismissed following a dreadful start to the season.

His first game back in charge will be Tuesday’s League Cup clash against Guingamp, as Henry’s former assistant Franck Passi oversaw the trip to fellow strugglers Dijon.

The abject nature of this latest defeat further emphasised Monaco’s perilous position in the table where they remain second from bottom, a point above last-placed Guingamp.

“We had chances just like in the past four of five matches but we always make a mistake that kills us,” said Passi, who refused to be drawn on his own future.

“We let the other team go ahead and we’re chasing after the result and that obviously makes it harder,” he added.

“These players have the quality. They have what it takes to stay up but they just need for things to click and for it to happen quickly.”

Dijon’s Kwon Chang-hoon notched his first league goal since May, having recently returned from an Achilles injury, with a calm finish on 24 minutes after a static Naldo played the South Korean onside.

Monaco were reduced to 10 men on the hour when Brazilian Naldo saw red for a clumsy challenge on Julio Tavares, and another defensive lapse allowed Naim Sliti to wrap up what was just Dijon’s second league win since August.