Monfils beats Wawrinka for Rotterdam title

Frenchman Gael Monfils played the tennis of his life on Sunday to beat Swiss star Stan Wawrinka 6-3 1-6 6-2 to lift the ABN AMRO World Tournament title in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

The victory gave the 32 year-old his first title of the year, after winning the Exxon-Mobil Doha title in January 2018. And it was the eighth title overall.

Monfils who is ranked 33rd in the world had won titles in Washington (2016), Montpellier(2014), Stockholm(2011), Montpellier(2010), Metz(2009) and Sopot(2005), most of which were on hardcourt.

By winning in Rotterdam, Monfils dashed the hope of the 33-year-old Wawrinka, who was making his first appearance in an ATP tour-level final, since the 2017 French Open and his first since undergoing two surgeries on his left knee in August 2017.

Monfils earned 500 ATP Rankings points and €405,030 in prize money, while Wawrinka for his runner-up finish earned 300 ATP Rankings points and €203,420 in prize money.

Monfils competed with great focus in the first set, hanging tough in long rallies and reaping dividends at the net.

Wawrinka turned up the heat in the second set, working hard to convert his fifth break point opportunity of the first game with a smash winner.

By the third game of the decider, Monfils was firing on all cylinders once more and broke Wawrinka’s serve. At 4-2, Monfils was fighting under extreme pressure, but regularly forced Wawrinka to play an extra shot and earned the decisive break. At the end of a highly entertaining final, Monfils was delighted to be able to follow in the footsteps of one of his idols, Arthur Ashe, the 1975 and 1976 Rotterdam champion.

