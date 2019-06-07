Nadal defeats Federer to breeze into French Open final

Rafael Nadal produced a superlative performance on Friday to defeat Roger Federer, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2, on Friday to reach his 12th French Open final.

It was the longtime rivals’ 39th career meeting, but their first at Roland Garros since 2011.

Federer had won their last five matches, but still has never beaten Nadal at the French Open in six tries.

The 33-year-old Nadal who is the greatest clay-court player in history has won the French Open title 11 times.

Federer, 37, has not played at Roland Garros in four years but his run ended at the hands of Nadal, which it often happens in Paris.

Friday’s match was the 39th between the two since they first met, in 2004.

Their first meeting at the French Open, also a semifinal, followed in 2005.