NAN management promises to improve sports facilities for staff

By Ijeoma Okigbo

The management of News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja promised to improve sports facilities for its staff to enhance their well-being and productivity.

Ibrahim Mammaga, the agency’s Acting Managing Director, while receiving the NAN sports team which won honours on Saturday, said this was also necessary for their physical and psychological health.

“Few years ago, NAN recruited staff for sports activities alone, but they also improved themselves and rose to various top positions in the agency.

“Sports is important to us. It helps revitalise our mind and strength while we carry out our daily duties.

“We will give you all the necessary support you will need in subsequent editions and also improve facilities for training,’’ he said.

NAN reports that four of the team’s players had featured at the third edition of the Chinese/FCT NUJ Table Tennis Championship, with two of them winning medals in the men’s category.

Tokunbo Adesanya won gold in the men’s singles to retain the title he won in 2018 while Tomilayo Adedeji settled for the bronze medal.

Mammaga, who is also the agency’s Editor-in-Chief (EIC), lauded the team for positively projecting the image of the organisation.

Speaking on behalf of the team, Dorcas Jonah, the Team Manager, thanked the Acting Managing Director for his commitment and encouragement.

“We promise to intensify efforts to win more at future events and always make the agency proud,’’ she said.(NAN)