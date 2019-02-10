NAN reporter emerges best sports journalist in Osun

By Olajide Idowu

The Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) Osun Chapter, on Sunday presented “Best Sports Journalist Award” to Olajide Idowu of News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) for his outstanding contributions and coverage of sporting activities in the state.

NAN reports that Idowu was honoured with the award at the second edition of Osun SWAN Sports Awards 2018, held at the Atlantis Civic Event Centre in Osogbo.

Mr Adeniyi Adeshina, Chief Press Secretary to Osun Governor, who chaired the event, commended the state SWAN for honouring sports men and women as well as prominent sports personalities and supporters in the state.

Adeshina said the state government would continue to support sports writers to boost sports development as well as uplift grassroot sports in the state.

The Chairman of Osun SWAN, Mr Adeyemi Aboderin, in his address, said that the award was organised to appreciate those who are excelling and pushing the cause of sports development.

Aboderin said the award was to encourage the awardees to do more and to also encourage others to get involved in sports development and promotion.

“The awards are to recognise and appreciate those that have excelled and contributed to sports and sport development in Osun.

“It is also to appreciate our own people, sports writers, who had been giving sports adequate coverage and helping sports promotion in the state,” he said

Idowu, the awardee, in his own remark, thanked SWAN for the award and for recognising his works in the area of sport coverage.

He promised to continue to give sports the needed coverage and help promote grassroots sports and sports generally through his reportage.

NAN reports that others that bagged awards included: sports athletes, coaches and sports promoters, formal NFF technical director, Dr Bolaji Ojo-Oba, formal Tecnical Director of CAF, Dr Amos Adamu, and Nigerian-American Basketballer, Olumide Oyedeji