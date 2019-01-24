Naomi Osaka to battle Kvitova in Australian Open final



US Open Champion, Naomi Osaka will face Czech Petra Kvitova in the Australian Open final on Saturday. Both are first time finalists in Melbourne.

While Kvitova, who was twice champion in Wimbledon in 2011 and 2014 beat American debutante Danielle Collins in two straight sets, 7-6 6-0, Osaka had to dig deep to edge out Serena Williams shock conqueror, Karolina Pliskova, in three sets.

Osaka, who is looking forward to win her second consecutive Grand Slam took the first set 6-2, while Pliskova took the second 6-4. Osaka broke Pliskova game once and held out 6-4 to prevent an all Czech final in Melbourne.

Osaka and Kvitova have never played against each other before and when they meet on Saturday, they will be playing for the Number One spot in tennis.

Kvitova is 28, while Naomi is 21.

Kvitova is the first Czech woman to reach the Melbourne final since Jana Novotna lost the 1991 decider to Monica Seles.

“It means everything. I really worked very hard, finally I made it deep in this tournament,” Kvitova said in her on-court interview.

“I am going to enjoy the final whatever happens. I am very, very happy.