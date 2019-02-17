Nigerian Army’s female team wins West African marathon

The Nigerian Army female team has emerged the overall first winner of the third edition of the West African Military Semi-Marathon Tournament that took place at Niamey, Niger Republic.

The men’s team won the third position at event on Saturday.

The Semi- Marathon Event which was organised by the Niger Republic Defence Headquarters in conjunction with the West African Military Sports Organisation, featured male and female participants.

According to Colonel Sagir Musa, the army spokesman, the marathon was organised to build friendship amongst the militaries of the West African region.

In the Female Individual Events, LCpl Naomi Yunana won the gold medal, while Pte Amos Unity got Silver .

The Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai has congratulated the team on the feat achieved, Sagir Musa said.