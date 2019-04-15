Nike redesigns sporting uniforms for women

Nike-led research has found that women desire significantly different designs for their sporting attire than men.

Research has revealed that women and men desire different fits when it comes to sporting attire. While men prefer a tight fit, women want clothing that covers them and is comfortable whilst maintaining a professional look.

This was the result of research conducted by Nike into female athlete preferences. In the past women were the recipients of size-reduced men’s uniforms that did not cater to their needs.

Nike’s research found women wanted jerseys that were crew neck, slightly longer sleeves and enough space to remove or put on the jersey over a pony tail. They also want more flexibility in their shorts.

