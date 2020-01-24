NSF 2020: Edo to engage 1,000 cleaners

By Nefishetu Yakubu

The Edo Waste Management Agency says it will engage 1,000 cleaners to take care of venues during the National Sports Festival tagged “Edo 2020”.

The General Manager of the agency, Charles Imariagbe, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin on Friday that this was part of the agency’s preparedness for the event.

“The agency is doing everything possible to discourage indiscriminate dumping of refuse in the state.

“We also have plans in place to ensure that all the venues for the games are taken care of, on a daily basis.

“Over one thousand personnel will be deployed for the exercise, there are further plans to get more hands to complement the staff of the agency if there will be need for it.

“We are also working closely with the Local Organising Committee (LOC) to identify areas that our services will be needed.

“For those dumping refuse on road demarcation, a task force has been put in place to check the activities of those involved in the act, anyone caught will be prosecuted”, he said.

Imariagbe appealed to Edo people to desist from indiscriminate dumping of refuse adding that the act was detrimental to their health.

NAN reports that the national sports festival is scheduled to hold from March 22 to April 1 in Benin. (NAN)