Okowa lauds Warri Wolves on elevation to NPFL

Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta on Tuesday lauded the players and management of Warri Wolves FC on its promotion to the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL).

The governor’s commendation was conveyed in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Charles Aniagwu on Tuesday in Asaba.

He said the promotion was well a deserved effort and a proof of the state government’s commitment to sports development.

According to him, Warri Wolves, otherwise known as the “Sea Siders” returned to the NPFL after four years in relegation, defeated Dynamite Force of Benin City in a game that went into extra time, after a goalless draw in regulation time.

The governor, who also while also commended the Chairman and members of the state’s Sports Commission, said that the promotion no doubt was an encouragement to do more for sports development in the state.

He charged the two Delta-based football clubs in the NPFL; Warri Wolves and Delta Force to strive harder and redouble their efforts towards winning the NPFL and securing continental tickets in the coming season.