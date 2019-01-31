Player deals in Europe on transfer day deadline

With the January transfer window closing on Thursday evening, here are some of the main player deals to go through around Europe on deadline day:

ENGLAND

– Newcastle United have signed Paraguay midfielder Miguel Almiron from MLS Cup winners Atlanta United, reportedly for a club-record fee. The 24-year-old penned a five-and-a-half-year deal for an undisclosed fee believed to be in the region of £20 million ($26 million). The Magpies have also signed Italian left-back Antonio Barreca on loan from Monaco for the rest of the season.

– Arsenal signed Spain international Denis Suarez, 25, on loan from Barcelona for the rest of the season. He will link up again with Arsenal boss Unai Emery, with whom he worked during a loan spell at Sevilla in the 2014-15 season.

– Wolverhampton Wanderers announced the permanent signing of Spain left-back Jonny Otto for a joint club-record fee of £18 million from Atletico Madrid. He had spent the first half of the season on loan at Molineux. Wolves have also loaned forward Leo Bonatini to Nottingham Forest.

Champions Manchester City have signed Croatian teenager Ante Palaversa from Hajduk Split for a reported £7 million. The midfielder has immediately rejoined the Croatian side on loan until the end of next season.

– Cardiff City have signed Curacao international Leandro Bacuna from second-tier Reading on a four-and-a-half-year deal for a reported £3 million.

– Fulham’s controversial forward Aboubakar Kamara has joined Turkish side Yeni Malatyaspor on loan. The 23-year-old had been suspended by the Cottagers after being arrested on suspicion of actual bodily harm and criminal damage following a fight at the club’s training ground last week.

Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans joined Leicester on loan from Monaco until the end of the season on Thursday.

Tielemans has linked up with the Premier League club after scoring five goals in 20 league appearances for French side Monaco this season.

As a teenager, Tielemans was regarded as one of the brightest young stars in Europe, but he hasn’t quite fulfilled that potential since leaving Anderlecht for Monaco in 2017.

The 21-year-old was handed his Belgium debut in 2016 and made two appearances for the team that finished third at the 2018 World Cup.

“The Premier League is one of the best leagues in the world and when I was young, I always watched Premier League games,” Tielemans told Leicester’s website.

“I’m really happy to be here and I’m excited to get started.

SPAIN

– Valencia confirmed the signing of Alaves striker Ruben Sobrino for a reported five million euros ($5.7m). Sobrino, whose contract will run until June 2022, bolsters Valencia’s options up front after the end of Michy Batshuayi’s loan from Chelsea.

– Valencia have also signed Argentine defender Facundo Roncaglia on loan from Celta Vigo, who have brought in Uruguayan defender Lucas Olaza on loan from Boca Juniors and Algerian winger Ryad Boudebouz on loan from Betis until the end of the season.

– Espanyol have agreed to sell striker Leo Baptistao to Chinese Super League club Wuhan Zall. He scored nine goals for Espanyol last season and had two in his last two games.

*Barcelona announced the signing of Emerson from Atletico Mineiro but the 20-year-old Brazilian will play for Real Betis on loan until June.

In a statement on Thursday, Barca said the cost of the transfer will be 12 million euros and that Emerson has agreed a contract at the Camp Nou until the end of the 2023-24 season.

Betis also confirmed that Emerson will join them on loan until the end of the season, with reports in the Spanish press claiming Betis and Barca will each pay half of the transfer fee.

“FC Barcelona and Atletico Mineiro have reached an agreement for the transfer of Emerson, who will join the Catalan club from July 1, 2019,” read a Barcelona statement.

GERMANY

– England’s under-17 world champion Emile Smith Rowe is the latest UK teenager to join the Bundesliga, with RB Leipzig signing the 18-year-old midfielder on loan from Arsenal as the window shut in Germany at 1700 GMT.

– Defender Almamy Toure has left Monaco for Eintracht Frankfurt on a four-and-a-half-year deal for an undisclosed fee. Toure came through the ranks at Monaco and was part of their Ligue 1 title-winning team in 2017. Last year’s German Cup winners have also signed defender Martin Hinteregger on loan from Augsburg.

– A day after signing Welsh prospect Rabbi Matondo from Manchester City for a reported nine million euros, Schalke recruited Dutch international defender Jeffrey Bruma on loan from Wolfsburg. Bruma, 27, started his career at Chelsea.

FRANCE

– It has been a frenzied finish to a busy window at struggling Monaco, who have signed former Marseille forward Georges-Kevin N’Koudou on loan from Tottenham Hotspur until the end of the campaign.

– While seven players have come in at Monaco this month, six have left. Among the departures on deadline day were Youssef Ait Bennasser, with the midfielder joining Saint-Etienne on loan.

– A week after signing Mario Balotelli, Marseille have moved on out-of-favour Greek striker Kostas Mitroglou. He has joined Turkish giants Galatasaray on loan.

– Former Monaco and Nice midfielder Valentin Eysseric has returned to Ligue 1, joining Nantes on loan until the end of the season from Serie A side Fiorentina on what has been a very quite deadline day in Italy.