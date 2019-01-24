Rafael Nadal demolishes Tsitsipas, Federer’s conqueror

Rafael Nadal demolished Greek rising star Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-2, 6-4, 6-0 to enter the men’s singles final of the Australian Open on Thursday.

Nadal last won the tournament in 2009 and is hoping to win the second trophy and the 18th Grand slam overall.

The second seeded Spaniard looked at ease in the first set as he outclassed the Greek 6-2.

In the second set, Tsitsipas, who beat third seed, Roger Federer in the fourth round, took advantage of serving first as he took the first game before Nadal came from behind to equalise.

However, Tsitsipas’ serve was again broken by Nadal as he took the second game 6-4 to take a two-set lead.

Staging a clinic under the lights at Rod Laver Arena, the Spanish second seed tamed the Tsitsipas serve and racked up 28 sparkling winners against the man who had knocked out defending champion Roger Federer.

After roaring to a 5-0 lead in the final set, Nadal closed out the match with a huge serve in one hour and 46 minutes leaving Tsitsipas to beat a hasty exit from the stadium.

The 2009 champion Nadal will face either top seed Novak Djokovic or Frenchman Lucas Pouille in the final as he bids for a second Melbourne title and an 18th Grand Slam crown.

Nadal had earlier defeated unseeded American Frances Tiafoe 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 to enter the semis. This is Nadal’s fifth final in Melbourne.