Renaming stadium after MKO Abiola long over due — Sports Director

By Ijeoma Okigbo

The Kwara Director of Sports, Tunde Kazeem, on Thursday said the decision by President Muhammadu Buhari to rename Abuja National Stadium as Moshood Abiola National Stadium, was long over due.

Kazeem, who was reacting to the development which took place as the country marked June 12 Democracy Day, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja, that he lauded Buhari’s decision.

He also said that he regretted the inability of previous government administrations to have earlier named the sports edifice after Abiola.

“It’s long overdue. We had expected previous governments to make this decision and we waited in vain. Buhari should be applauded,” he said.

A stadium in Ogun is also named after MKO and Kazeem noted that this was possible due to his involvement in sports in the state.

“Having a football team around 1982 or thereabout was epic. Also owing to the fact that his team was the highest paid at that time and everyone wanted to join the club he deserved the honour.

“He supported other sports like Tennis, Handball and rewarded players who return from international events with medals with cash prices.

“I think he was also part of the delegation to a continental event then. His contributions are enormous,” the sports administrator said.