Reports: Barcelona eye Mbappe-Coutinho swap deal

Reports said Barcelona are planning a swap for Paris Saint Germain 20 year-old striker Kylian Mbappe, in exchange for their Brazilian winger Philippe Coutinho.

According to Spanish outlet Don Balon, Barcelona are willing to pay up to €150 million and give up the Brazil international, in addition, to

get Mbappe in return.

As the report states, PSG could benefit from the shrewd move.

The Ligue 1 leaders avoid potential financial fair play penalties and satisfy Neymar by uniting him with friend and national squad teammate Coutinho.

And Barcelona’s ploy would hinder rivals Real Madrid as they would miss out on sought-after targets Neymar and Mbappe.