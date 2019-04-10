Ronaldo scores record 125th UEFA Champions League goal

On a night that Cristiano Ronaldo gave Juventus an advantage over Ajax in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final in Amsterdam on Wednesday, he also carved a history of his own as he reached 125 goals in the League.

Of the 125 goals, 105 were scored by Ronaldo while playing for Real Madrid, where he won three successive Champions League trophy. The rest were scored by the Portuguese megastar during his years with Porto, Manchester United and now Juventus.

Barcelona magic man Lionel Messi is second to Ronaldo in the league’s all time scorers with 108 goals, all scored with Barcelona.

The rest of the field are far apart from the world’s two leading strikers.

71: Raúl González (ESP, Real Madrid, Schalke)

60: Karim Benzema (FRA, Lyon, Real Madrid)

56: Ruud van Nistelrooy (NED, PSV Eindhoven, Manchester United, Real Madrid)

53: Robert Lewandowski (POL, Borussia Dortmund, Bayern München)

50: Thierry Henry (FRA, Monaco, Arsenal, Barcelona)

48: Zlatan Ibrahimović (SWE, Ajax, Juventus, Internazionale Milano, Barcelona, AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United)

48: Andriy Shevchenko (UKR, Dynamo Kyiv, AC Milan, Chelsea)

46: Filippo Inzaghi (ITA, Juventus, AC Milan).

*Source: UEFA