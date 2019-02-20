Ronaldo’s Juventus fall in Madrid

Atletico Madrid dismantled the Italian juggernauts Juventus Wednesday winning the first leg match 2-0 in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League.

Although Juventus, parading Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala and Mario Mandzukic had superior possession, Atletico were more menacing in the box, with more shots on target.

But the glory of the night belonged to defenders Diego Godin and Jose Gimenez who scored Atletico’s two goals within five minutes deep in the second half.

