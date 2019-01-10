Rwanda Tour: NCF picks 16 female cricketers

By Kemi Ajayi

The Nigeria Cricket Federation (NCF) has selected 16 Female Cricketers to fly the nation’s flag against the Rwanda female national team, in a Bilateral Series.

According to a statement signed by NCF PRO, Musa Ehizoje, on Thursday, the series would hold from Jan. 23 to Jan. 30 in Abuja.

The selected players are Ephraim Grace, Obulor Agatha, Igbobie Abigail, Faith Fyneface, Samantha Agazuma, Favour Esiegbe, Hannah Ayoka, Blessing Etim and Blessing Nwobodo.

Others are Joy Efosa, Blessing Frank, Taiwo Abdulquadri, Racheal Samson, Mary Desmond, Timi Seaman and Ogechi George.

It said the players who resumed camp on Jan. 3 in Kaduna were selected after a week of grueling and fierce competition.

It said that the five match series comprises of two, One Day Internationals of 40 overs and three T-20 games will be played on the turf pitch, Package B, National Stadium, Abuja.

According to the statement a closed Female camp will resume in Abuja on Jan. 13.

It added that the Nigeria National Female team has also been scheduled by the International Cricket Council (ICC) to participate in the 2019 ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifiers in Zimbabwe.

It said the qualifiers will hold from May 3 to May 13, and will feature Rwanda, Kenya, Mozambique, Namibia, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, Uganda and host Zimbabwe.

NCF said both countries are using the bilateral series as part of the preparations for the tournament in May.