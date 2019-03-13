Sadio Mane shoots Liverpool into UEFA Champions quarter-finals

Sadio Mane recorded a brace in Munich to send Liverpool into the quarter finals of the UEFA Champions league, the second time in two successive seasons.

Virgil van Djik scored the third goal that made the Jurgen Klopp boys overcome the Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich 3-1 in the second leg of their Round of 16 match, despite a Joel Matip own goal that put the hosts on the score sheet.

The first leg at Anfield two weeks ago had ended goalless.

Liverpool now joined three other English Premier League teams, Manchester United, Manchester City and Tottenham, at the quarter-finals stage of the UEFA league, the first since 2008/2009.

It is a bleaker picture in Germany as Bayern’s exit leaves no Bundesliga club in the quarters for the first time since 2005/06, as Borussia Dortmund and Schalke also bowed out in the last 16 — to Tottenham and Man City respectively.

This is the first time since 2011 that Bayern have failed to make the quarter-finals.

The other qualifiers are Barcelona, who trounced Lyon 5-1 aggregate, FC Porto, Ajax and Juventus.

UEFA will conduct the quarter-final, semi-final and final draws on Friday 15 March.